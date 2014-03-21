And Now Here Are All The US Officials That Just Got Sanctioned By Russia

REUTERS/Yves Herman Russia’s President Vladimir Putin holds a news conference at the end of a G8 summit at the Lough Erne golf resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013.

Right after U.S. President Barack Obama announced a fresh round of sanctions on Russian officials and a key bank, Russia fired back with a targeted list of sanctions on U.S. officials.

Here’s the full list, via Russia’s Foreign Ministry:

Caroline Atkinson, White House deputy national security adviser

Daniel Pfeiffer, White House senior adviser

Benjamin Rhodes, deputy national security adviser for strategic communications

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reed [sic]

House Speaker John Boehner

Sen. Robert Menendez

Sen. Mary Landrieu

Sen. John McCain

Sen. Daniel Coats

Michael Steel, a spokesman for Boehner, said in a statement that Boehner was “proud” to be included on a list of people “standing up” to the aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Obama on Thursday announced more sanctions on Russian officials, individuals, and a bank involved in the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin formally moved to annex the region of Crimea.

The sanctions announced Thursday expand the list of targeted individuals by 16 people U.S. officials described as “cronies.” Several of the officials are close advisers to Putin and members of his inner circle, including Gennady Timchenko, Arkady Rotenberg, Boris Rotenberg, and Yuri Kovalchuk.

The U.S. also announced sanctions on Bank Rossiya, which a senior administration official described as a “crony bank” that handles much of Russian officials’ transactions. A U.S. official said it has $US10 billion in assets. It is Putin’s personal bank, and it is controlled by Kovalchuk, an official said.

