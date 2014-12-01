The Rouble Just Crashed To An All-Time Low As Oil Prices Tank

Mike Bird

The Russian rouble just sank to the lowest point in its history, above 50 to the dollar.

It’s down 5.27% against the US currency today alone. The dollar is about 50% stronger against the rouble than it was at the start of 2014. It’s following the crumbling price of oil,

Here’s what the US dollar-Russian rouble exhange rate looks like over the last five years:

Rouble chartBloomberg, Business Insider

The fall in oil prices has dramatically weakened the Russian currency, which had been much more stable in the previous three years.

Brent crude is now down to just $US68, and the other major benchmark of oil prices, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is down to just $US65, a five and a half year low.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.