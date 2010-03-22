Russia Rises Up Against Putin In 'Day Of Anger'

Thousands of Russians have come out to protest against the extended rule of Mr. Putin, on what they called a ‘Day of Anger’, as there’s a growing perception that living standards have deteriorated under his watch.



Opposition groups are uniting to complain about growing economic difficulty across the nation post-crisis:

Reuters:

At least 1,500 people turned out in the Pacific port of Vladivostok, raising their hands to support a motion to dismiss Putin’s government. Around 1,000 rallied in Saint Petersburg and hundreds gathered in several other cities.

“People have no work and they are fed up,” said Ivan Fotodtov, 26, a Vladivostok web designer who braved snow to protest rising bills cutting into his stagnant wages.

…

“Each region has its own issues, but everyone sees their lives are getting worse,” Nemtsov told Reuters. “The protests are only going to grow.”

It’s still a relatively modest movement, but it could be gaining steam. Read more here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.