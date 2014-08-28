REPORT: The FBI Is Probing Whether Russia Hacked US Banks In Retaliation For Sanctions

Bloomberg’s Michael Riley and Jordan Robertsonreport the FBI is probing whether Russia may be tied to hacking and theft of data at JP Morgan and another U.S. bank in retaliation for sanctions against its incursions in Ukraine.

The banks reported the alleged hacks earlier this month, which they said resulted in large chunks of lost data. The hacks exploited a previously unknown vulnerability and were sophisticated enough that a government link is suspected.

The NSA has also joined the probe, Bloomberg says.

Click here to read the full story on Bloomberg.com

