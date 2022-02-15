Search

Russia releases videos showing some troops withdrawing from Ukraine border

Havovi Cooper,Erica Star Domena
  • The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday said it was pulling some troops from Ukraine’s border.
  • This is the first apparent sign of de-escalation after months of heightened tensions between the countries.
  • Russia’s announcement has prompted skepticism from Ukraine and Western officials.

The Russian Defense Ministry released videos that show some troops and weapons pulling back from the Ukraine border in the first apparent sign of de-escalation.

More From Business Insider Australia

About the Author
Havovi Cooper,Erica Star Domena