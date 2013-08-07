Russia Readies 5th Generation Stealth Fighter

The Kremlin is preparing to equip it’s air force with their answer to the U.S.’s F-35 and F-22 next generation aircraft.

They will get their first T-50 fighter jet this year, and plan to have a fleet of them by 2016, according to new reports from Russian media.

Designed by Sukhoi, the largest Russian aviation defence contractor, the T-50 wields stealth technology, super-manoeuvrability, and advanced avionics.

It can travel nearly 3,500 miles at more than 2,500 miles per hour and can locate targets at almost twice the range of the American F-22, according to RIA Novosti, the Russian news agency.

Sukhoi’s Su-35, the predecessor to the T-50, turned heads at the Paris Air Show earlier this year for its remarkable manoeuvrability.

