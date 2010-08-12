Russia Puts Missiles In Breakaway Country Threatening U.S. Ally Georgia

Photo: The White House via Flickr

Russia just placed a set of S-300 air defence missiles in Abkhazia, one of the breakaway regions that went to war with Georgia in 2008.Russia recognised the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia after that war, and now looks set to help the two defend their territory by supplying them with advanced armaments.



These missiles were placed, and are controlled, by the Russian Air Force, according Ria Novosti.

Russian president Dmitry Medvedev recently visited Abkhazia, a visit which the Georgian government condemned.

Russia seems to be solidifying its defensive buffers in the region in advance of Nato’s potential expansion into Georgia.

The Obama administration has come under criticism for its soft power approach to dealing with Russia’s expansion into Georgian territory, though Secretary of State Clinton has called the Russian’s presence in the two territories an “occupation” of Georgian territory.

