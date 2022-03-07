Russia reacts to global condemnation of its Ukraine war as its currency collapses by publishing list of ‘unfriendly countries’

Russian President Vladimir Putin summons meeting of Russia’s Security Council at Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on February 21, 2022. Kremlin Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia published a list of “unfriendly countries” as a reaction to the overwhelming international condemnation of its war in Ukraine.

The list includes “Australia, UK, EU countries, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, Korea, San Marino, Singapore, USA, Taiwan, Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Japan,” according to a tweet from Russian outlet Ria translated by CNN analyst Brianna Golodryga.

A number of these countries — including the US, Canada, Switzerland, and EU countries — have issued sanctions against Russia, Russian oligarchs, and Putin himself that are all contributing to the collapse of the Russian ruble.

Russia invaded Ukraine last month, but its forces were stalled by logistical errors and fierce opposition from Ukrainian troops. Russia has since stepped up attacks on Ukrainian cities, with international observers accusing Russian forces of targeting civilians.

Harrowing video and photos show the devastation caused by Russian bombardments, including a disturbing clip of a Ukrainian family reportedly killed by a Russian mortar attack while trying to flee.