At least 14 private jets from Russia have landed in Israel in the past 10 days amid the latest round of sanctions targeting oligarchs

Workers load packages of Israeli humanitarian aid to assist people caught up in the fighting in Ukraine. Tsafrir Abayov/AP

At least 14 private jets from Russia landed in Israel in the past 10 days, per The Times of Israel.

The planes reportedly took off from St. Petersburg and landed at Ben Gurion Airport.

Israel hasn’t issued yet sanctions on oligarchs, according to reports.

At least 14 private jets from Russia have landed at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, per a report by The Times of Israel.

The report cited a broadcast by Israel’s Channel 12, which said that a number of rented private planes were coming from Russia and were landing in Israel. The owners were unidentified and this has led to speculation that oligarchs may be looking at ways to slip around sanctions.

Ben Gurion Airport did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment made outside of normal US working hours.

Sanctions have ramped up against oligarchs amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started on February 24. The US and EU announced on Friday that they were taking further steps to isolate Russia from the global financial system.

The UK, among others, recently sanctioned seven more Russian oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich as Insider’s Kate Duffy reported. Other oligarchs had previously been sanctioned, including Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg, Igor Rotenberg.

Per The Times of Israel news report, tracking data showed the planes made trips from Turkey to Moscow and St. Petersburg and landed in Tel Aviv.

Planes are now limited to a maximum of 48 hours on the ground in the country, according to Israel’s Channel 12. Authorities asked Ben Gurion Airport not to approve long-term parking of private jets belonging to US-sanctioned Russians, per The Times of Israel.

Insider’s Zahra Tayeb reported that a Russian oligarch has criticized Putin’s plans to seize assets of foreign companies, saying it would take the country back to the days of the uncertain days of the Russian Revolution.