This Is What Russian Prisons Look Like

The governor of a Russian prison in Volgograd has lost his job after it was alleged that wealthy prisoners had access to plasma TVs, fish tanks, and vodka and whiskey, reports The Telegraph.



The incident is just the latest in a long history of scandals over standards at Russian prisons.

In August one prisoner bragged that prison was full of “sushi, champagne and whiskey.” Just weeks before another governor was fired for letting prisoners throw a toga party.

Perhaps most notable about this case is the photo Russian police have released of the cell:

