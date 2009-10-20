Russia Prepares To Short $18 Billion USD

Russia is planning to issue $18 billion of dollar-denominated government bonds early next year.



This will be the first government debt issue aimed at international investors since 2000.

It will also be, conveniently, a huge $18 billion short-dollar position.

American Chronicle: “Russia has had its first budget deficit this year since 1999, and it needs to make sure its finances are in order. [Officials] have said they want to issue almost $60 billion in international bonds over the next three years, although they may need to raise much less should the oil price hold up.”

A Russian banker said: “Although Russia still has a lot of foreign exchange reserves, it needs to raise money to improve its infrastructure. It is also the right climate for an international bond.“

The inherent short-dollar exposure gained from selling dollar bonds will effectively be a hedge against an equivalent amount of dollar reserves held by the country’s central bank.

Thus dollar bonds are one way that a country can reduce its long exposure to the U.S. dollar without raising as much attention as a major shift in central bank holdings might.

