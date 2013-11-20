Preliminary Report Finds Russia Plane Crash Was Likely Caused By Pilot Error

The plane crash at Russia’s Kazan Airport that killed all 50 people on board on Sunday was likely the fault of the crew, according to a preliminary report from the Interstate Aviation Committee.

Reported by the AP, the document said the engines and systems of the Boeing 737 were working properly until the crash.

After one failed landing approach, the pilots circled back. They applied max power to the engines and raised the nose of the plane, leading to a loss of speed.

About 2,200 feet above the ground, they tried to pick up speed by angling into a dive, but the plane instead hit the ground at a nearly perpendicular angle. It exploded upon impact.

