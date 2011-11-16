Russia's Failed Mars Probe Might Fall To Earth In January

Russia’s Phobos-Grunt probe, which was intended to explore a moon of Mars, may burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere in January, reports the Telegraph.



The probe was intended to reach Mars’ moon Phobos but became stuck in the Earth’s orbit days after the mission launched. Russian space authorities are now trying desperately to salvage the probe and redirect it towards Mars.

According to MSNBC, Russia has until December to try and establish radio contact with the unmanned space craft. In doing this, authorities could put the probe back on its course to Mars.

However, if the attempt to salvage the mission is unsuccessful, there will be concerns over the 14.5 ton-craft falling to Earth. In particular, there is already a worry that the large amount of highly toxic fuel the craft is carrying could pose a threat to people on the ground.

