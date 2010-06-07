Russia: Our Mini Submarines Could Stop Your Leak, But They're Busy In Irkutsk

Soon after the Deepwater Disaster, BP asked for help from Russian groups that own the sophisticated MIR mini-sub, according to Ria Novosti. The MIR submersibles, which were used to film the Titanic shipwreck, can be manned at extreme depth.



Group director Anatoly Sagalevich said he is confident his vessels could stop the leak. But the submersibles are in greater demand elsewhere.

Ria Novosti:

The Russian Mir submersibles are unlikely to be able to help BP tackle the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, a spokesperson for the Fund for the Protection of Lake Baikal said on Monday.

The fund official said the Mirs had a busy schedule and the equipment for the Baikal expedition had already been sent to the east Siberian city of Irkutsk. The technical staff will soon head to the Irkutsk Region.

Presumably, BP could have paid enough to lure the vessels away from Irkutsk — if they were effective. But another reason not to use the MIRs could be nationalism:

Sagalevich said last week that “we are Russians, and if we go to the Gulf of Mexico with Mirs and do something there, the Americans would be appalled.”

