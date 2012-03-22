Russia Officially Bans Scientology Books, Brands Them 'Extremist'

Photo: The Daily

A Moscow regional court has upheld a lower court decision from last year that declared books on Scientology are extremist literature and banned their publication and distribution, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports.The ruling on Tuesday means books from Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard and literature on Scientology is now officially on the list of banned extremist material in Russia.



Hubbard’s books on Scientology “seek to form an isolated social group whose members are trained to perform their functions generally aimed against the rest of the world,” the court said in its ruling, according to Ria Novosti.

Members of the group appealed the decision. “No other country [but Russia] looks for extremism in religious literature,” Scientology supporters said.

Scientology, founded by Hubbard in the U.S. in the early 1950s, is one of the most controversial religious movements of the past century and is often described as a cult. Russia is not the only country that looks on it with suspicion: France has recognised it as a totalitarian sect, and Germany has deemed it unconstitutional.

The battle between Russian regional courts and Scientology literature has been going on since 2010.

