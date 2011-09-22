Russia To Prolong Life Of 11 Chernobyl-Like Nuclear Reactors

Rosatom, Russia’s state-owned nuclear monopoly, has announced plans to prolong the use of all Soviet-era nuclear reactors to 45 years, reports the Wall Street Journal.



Sergei Kirienko, chief executive of Rosatom, says that this included 11 Nuclear reactors of the same type that caused the Nuclear disaster in Chernobyl, known as RMYK reactors. These reactors had only been intended for 30 years of use.

Four of the 11 RMYK are located within 50 miles of St. Petersberg, a city of 5 million people. The reactors are controversial as they posses no concrete-and-steel containment structure like Western and later-Russian models.

The Chernobyl accident occurred in 1983 near the Ukraine/Belarus border. It initially killed 4,000 safety workers and reportedly caused over 200,000 deaths from radiation.

