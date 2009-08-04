Russia: No, We Don't Want Global Warming

Turns out ice-cold Russia likes its climate just the way it is. Contrary to reports that the frigid nation was eager to see the earth warm, its ambassador to the US says that’s just not the case.



Grist: Ambassador Sergei Kislyak said Russia is willing to work with other countries to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. He disagreed sharply with recent news reports suggesting Russian leaders may welcome climate change because it would make Arctic gas and oil deposits and northern regions more accessible.

“Climate change brings not only the warming of Siberia, it brings many problems that we’ll have to cope with,” Kislyak said. “They will outweigh the benefits, the perceived benefits. We have developed a lot of technologies to make even the most remote places in Siberia accessible. It’s not the biggest problem.”

