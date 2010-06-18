Russia Is Now Dying For Investors After Too Many Lost Their Shirts

Nice one, Med.

Russian president Dimitri Medvedev has outlined Russia’s vision of a ‘new world economic order’, lead by, well, Russia.The nation is apparently planning to make itself more business-friendly, with tax incentives and selective economic liberalization.



Bloomberg:

“We really live at a unique time, and we should use it to build a modern, prosperous and strong Russia, a Russia that will be a co-founder of the new world economic order,” Medvedev said at the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum today.

At least Russia’s government isn’t loaded down by debt…

Russia is on the road to recovery after the decline, Medvedev said. Sovereign debt is “minimal,” foreign reserves are growing again and inflation is at its lowest level in 20 years, according to the president. The country boasts government debt of about 10 per cent of gross domestic product.

“Flexibility and adaptability are words that have become much more popular than stability and predictability,” Medvedev said. Russia should become a “dream” for foreigners bringing ideas and capital, he said.

Medvedev wants to reduce Russia’s dependence on oil & gas, which makes sense at face value even if it isn’t a ground-breaking idea. He wants to make Russia a technology hub, but first and foremost, Russia probably needs to shed the image of business people being jailed and killed for stepping on the wrong toes. Let’s not forget that the Hermitage Capital incident was just seven months ago. A lot of business people have lost their shirts, or more, under Putin’s watch.

So the simple question is — Given all the potential headaches, unless your technology company is specifically looking to tap the Russian economy, why be based in Russia?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.