As Russia Jails Neo-Nazi Gang, Political Momentum Grows

Five members of a vicious Neo-Nazi street gang have been given life sentences in Russia, reports Sky News.The gang had been responsible for a series brutal attacks on foreigners in Moscow that left 27 dead.



In one especially gruesome case, the gang filmed the decapitation of a gang member they suspected of informing for the police. During the murder the gang wore clown masks and sang a patriotic song.

7 other members of the Nationalist Socialist Society North were also handed jail sentences, despite claims that their confessions had been tortured out.

“The trial is definitely political,” said one gang member’s lawyer.

The timing of the trial is certainly interesting. Recent developments in Russian politics have led to the right wing (and misleadingly named) Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) forming an alliance with smaller nationalist groups. Together the alliance is Russia’s third biggest political force, reports the AP.

After the sentences were announced, a gang hurled molotov cocktails at a synagogue in Moscow in an apparent act of revenge.

