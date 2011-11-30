Russia Turns On Missile Warning System In Western Region

Photo: edbrambley via Flickr

Russia has switched on an early missile radar warning in its westernmost regions in response to U.S. plans for a missile shield in Europe, reports the BBC.President Dmitry Medvedev ordered the new radar system, located in the Baltic region of Kaliningrad, to be turned on today amid plans for the missile shield. It is reported that the system can detect the firing of missiles from anywhere in Europe.



Interfax reports that Medvedev made the following statement:

“I expect that this step will be regarded by Western partners as the first signal of our country’s readiness to appropriately respond to the threats posed by the missile defence system to our strategic nuclear forces.”

Earlier this week, Medvedev made an ominous threat that Russia was willing to place missiles on the EU border aimed at US army bases.

ABC reported that the Russian leader also threatened to withdraw from the new START treaty, a renewal of the nuclear disarmament treaty between that existed between the U.S. and Russia until 2009.

The missile shield in Europe has been defended by the U.S. as a measure protecting against potential missiles from Iran. It is denied that the shield, due to be completed by 2020, is being put in place to threaten Russia.

