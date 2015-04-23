Here's what a failed Russian military rocket launch looks like

Amid Vladimir Putin’s controversial decision to authorise the sale of the S-300 missile system to Iran, a video has surfaced purportedly showing a failed Russian military missile launch.

While the type of missile was not immediately confirmed, a Russian military official reportedly told AFP on Wednesday that a rocket had crashed in the Arkhangelsk region in nothern Russia.

In approximately 8 seconds the missile shoots upwards and then plummets back to the ground.

Iran’s acquisition of S-300 systems would be “a complete game changer for all fourth-gen aircraft [like the F-15, F-16 and F/A-18]. That thing is a beast and you don’t want to get near it,” a senior US Marine Corps aviatortoldThe Daily Beast.

Here’s video of the missile launch:

