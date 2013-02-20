Russians Thought The Meteor Was A Bomb Or Terrorist Attack

In this photo provided by Chelyabinsk.ru municipal workers repair damaged electric power circuit outside a zinc factory building where the roof collapsed.

Photo: AP

A meteor that exploded in the skies above the Russian city of Chelyabinsk alarmed villagers last Friday morning. As the meteor burned up in the Earth’s atmosphere, it sent down a shockwave that broke thousands of windows and knocked out power. More than 1,000 people were injured, mostly from hurtling pieces of glass.



Scientists say it was impossible to detect the meteor because it came out of the daytime sky and telescopes can only see asteroids during the night.

Officials have estimated the damage at more than $33 million.

A number of reporters were on the ground in the aftermath of the once-in-a-hundred-year event. They documented resident’s reactions to the giant fireball and cleanup efforts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.