You'll Never Guess What 90 per cent Of Russian Men Complain About

Photo: AP

According to a group of scientists acting under the supervision of Russia’s chief urologist, 90 per cent of Russian men complain about erectile dysfunction symptoms.Russian publication Pravda reports that despite that high figure, few men perceive the symptoms as a problem. The scientists concluded on the results after surveying Russian men aged 20 to 70-years-old. Interestingly, 26 per cent of those surveyed blamed their female partners for the onset of symptoms.



The study was originally published in Russian newspaper Rossiskaya Gazeta. It also revealed that 37 per cent of those surveyed aged between 45 and 60-years-old had given up on their sex lives all together.

