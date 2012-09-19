Russia Kicks USAID Out Of The Country

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Russia is kicking USAID, the U.S. federal body responsible for civilian aid, out of the country, the State Department announced. The State Department said in a release that it was, “proud of what USAID has accomplished in Russia over the past two decades,” but remains, “committed to supporting democracy, human rights, and the development of a more robust civil society in Russia.”



Analysts told Reuters that “they believed the Russian decision largely reflected Moscow’s hostility toward U.S.-funded groups that seek to promote democracy and the rule of law in Russia.”

A well-timed piece in The New Republic released yesterday, titled “Russia’s Wild Fantasies of an All-Powerful State Department,” discussed how the Russian government and public has historically been suspicious of the State Department.

As Business Insider reported last year, U.S. Department of State Deputy Spokesperson Mark Toner announced in December that the U.S. would allocate $9 million to help electoral watchdog NGOs oversee a fair presidential election in March, which Vladimir Putin went on to win.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.