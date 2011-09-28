Russia Stops Buying Kalashnikov Rifles, But Doesn't Have The Heart To Tell Their Inventor

The Russian army has said that it will stop purchasing the famed Kalashnikov rifle until a new model is developed next year, reports the BBC.



However, the country is doing its best to hide the rejection from the gun’s 91-year-old inventor.

“We do not want to take it upon ourselves to tell him,” one unnamed member of his family told Russia’s Izvestia newspaper. “It might kill him.”

According to Russia Today, the Russian army has a stockpile of current iteration of the weapon, the AK-74. One source says that the country has more guns than it needs “many times over”.

The weapon, which has been in service since 1940 and copied all over the world, is currently being redesigned, while its manufacturer is also developing a line of sports weapons to make up for the drop in orders.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.