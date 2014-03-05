Russia Says It Just Test-Fired An Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

Wikimedia Commons A Topol-M mobile launcher during rehearsals for the 2012 Moscow Victory Day Parade.

Russia just test-fired a intercontinental ballistic missile that hit its target in Kazakhstan, state-run news agency RIA cited Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Yegorov as saying.

Stocks immediately dove as the world watches the crisis in Ukraine unfold.

The launch site is about 280 miles east of the Ukrainian border. The missile, a 60-foot-long RS-12M, (aka SS-25 Sickle), is designed to carry a nuclear warhead. Its range is 10,500 km (6,000 miles).

Kremlin spokesman Peskov says Russia planned the missile tests well in advance, and that the U.S. knew about it before Russia invaded the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Russia occupied the strategic Black Sea peninsula last week after pro-EU protesters Kremlin-backed President Viktor Yanukovych. Tensions are high.

