Russia just released this video of its elite Spetsnaz taking over a cargo ship

Screenshot/Sputnik Russian Spetsnaz simulating a ship rescue in Crimea.

Russia just released a video of their elite Spetsnaz forces simulating a drilling rig rescue in Crimea — the region of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.

The training simulation was performed as “a response to the current challenges and threats, first of all coming from Ukraine, including sabotage activities and terrorist attack attempts in Crimea,” Ruslan Balbek, a member of the Russian State Duma from Crimea, told Sputnik, a Russian state-owned media outlet.

The Spetsnaz have a storied past, with roots going all the way back to the Red Bolshevik Guard, but little is still known about them due to Russia’s secretive nature.

They number around 15,000-17,000, and have teams across multiple Russian military branches, according to the book “Spetsnaz: Russia’s Special Forces” by Mark Galeotti. Most of the Spetsnaz are akin to US Army Rangers, while about 1,000 of them are on par with the US Army’s Delta Force or Navy SEALs.

The video shows Spetsnaz troops storming the ship by air and sea, and then clearing the decks and halls. It also shows the varied gear worn and tactics employed by the elite force.

Watch the video here:

