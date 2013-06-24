Russia Just Played A Cruel Prank On A Bunch Of Journalists, Who Are On A Flight To Havana Without Edward Snowden

A bunch of media booked seats on the same flight from Mosocw to Havana, Cuba, that Edward Snowden was expected to be on.



But he didn’t show.

Cuba here we come. Taxiing down Sheremetevo runway and no sign of Snowden. Seats empty still by 17A

— max seddon (@maxseddon) June 24, 2013

The Guardian put it this way: “Edward Snowden not on Aeroflot flight to Havana. But a bunch of reporters are. (Bad news for them: it’s dry).”

Journalists from around world embark on Moscow-Havana flight to “photograph an empty seat” via @caosnews pic.twitter.com/TL6BGR3NmF #Snowden — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) June 24, 2013

The most famous empty chair since Eastwood’s. #Snowden pic.twitter.com/wrPjAKdbHz — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 24, 2013

“The journalists stare at the message on their phones: ‘I’m sorry, the princess is in another castle'” – pg. 82, of my Snowden screenplay — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) June 24, 2013

Looks like Russia, or Snowden, pulled a fast one on everybody.

