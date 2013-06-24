Russia Just Played A Cruel Prank On A Bunch Of Journalists, Who Are On A Flight To Havana Without Edward Snowden

Michael Kelley

A bunch of media booked seats on the same flight from Mosocw to Havana, Cuba, that Edward Snowden was expected to be on.

But he didn’t show.

The Guardian put it this way: “Edward Snowden not on Aeroflot flight to Havana. But a bunch of reporters are.  (Bad news for them: it’s dry).”

Looks like Russia, or Snowden, pulled a fast one on everybody.

