Russia just dumped 3 US wines

Russia’s Rospotrebnadzor, the federal service for surveillance of consumer rights protection and human wellbeing, banned three types of wines from the US, according to the Moscow Times.

The wines in question are the Gnarly Head Chardonnay, produced by Delicato Family Vienyards, the Geyser Peak Merlot, produced by Geyser Peak Winery, and the Crane Lake Moscato, produced by Crane Lake Cellars.

Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement that it conducted an investigation that found high levels of phthalates in the Chardonnay, and high levels of phthalates and bifenazate pesticide in the Merlot and Moscato.

“Phthalates are the first class of danger according to the sanitary and toxicological indicators, and can cause functional and other organic changes in the central and peripheral nervous system, as well as oncological illnesses, and fertility problems in both men and women,” Rospotrebnadzor said in the statement.

This isn’t the first time that Rospotrebnadzor banned an alcohol from the States. Last year, in August 2014, the service reportedly found phtalates in 1792 Ridgemont Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, produced by the Barton 1792 Distillery, according to the Moscow Times.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.