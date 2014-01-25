Russia Admits It Needs US Military Experience To Secure Sochi From Bombs

Cpl. Alfred Lopez/ US Marine Corps Marines uses a sickle to investigate an improvised explosive device during an IED training course.

The 2014 Sochi Olympics are two weeks away and the Russian government is looking to the U.S. for guidance in detecting and disarming Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), reports Military.com.

Russia increased security for the Olympics immediately after duo deadly bombings

in Volgograd that killed 34 people on Dec. 29. and 30. The Olympic torch passed through Volgograd on the day of the second bombing, enroute to Sochi. Suspected suicide terrorist attacks a recent video shows two Islamist terrorists claiming responsibility for the bombing.

In the chilling video, two Russian-speaking men warned Russian President Putin that “If you hold these Olympics, we will give you a present for the innocent Muslim blood being spilled all around the world: In Afghanistan, in Somalia, in Syria.” They also added said that, “for the tourists who come, there will be a present, too,” according to the Associated Press.

Some defence analysts believe the Olympic games could face threats from IEDs like those U.S. troops have seen in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Martin Dempsey reportedly told Russian counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov that the U.S. will share some information on IEDs before the games.

The U.S. Navy has already stationed a destroyer and a small amphibious ship in the Black Sea near Sochi should a crisis arise, according to Rear Adm. John Kirby from the Pentagon.

Ramstein Air Base in Germany has C-17 transport aircrafts on standby as well as special operations units based out of Stuttgart, Germany, and crisis-response U.S. Marines in Spain are also on alert, should an emergency occur.

