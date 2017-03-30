Russia jailed the man who may become Putin's biggest challenger in the next election

As Russians from Moscow to St. Petersburg take to the streets in a wave of anticorruption protests, organiser and popular opposition leader Alexei Navalny has found himself at the forefront of governmental efforts to suppress dissension.

Here’s what you need to know about the staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who was arrested and sentenced to 15 days in jail during Sunday’s demonstrations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.