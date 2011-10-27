Russia Links Murdered Chechens To Moscow Bombing

Russia has admitted that two Chechen’s shot dead in an apparent assassination in Istanbul were linked to terrorism attacks in Russia, reports the BBC.



Zaurbek Amriyev and Rustam Altemirov were said to have been linked to a bombing in January at Domodedovo, Moscow’s busiest airport, according to Russian federal investigators. 37 people were wounded in that attack.

A third man killed, Berg-Khazh Musayev, was not mentioned.

There has been widespread speculation that the Chechens were killed by Russia’s international hit-squad, nicknamed the “Berlin Group”. The three men were killed last month by a single man with a silenced pistol.

Russian authorities stopped short of saying they carried out the attack. They will investigate the murders during their investigation into the bombing.

The Moscow Times notes that the Foreign Intelligence Service has refused to comment on the killings, while the foreign military intelligence directorate, known as GRU, refuses all press and does not have a spokesperson.

