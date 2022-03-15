Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and top US officials sanctioned by Russia in response to ‘extremely Russophobic’ measures

Left: Joe Biden; Right: Hillary Clinton. Left: Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP; Right: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Russia on Tuesday announced sanctions against prominent US officials including President Joe Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry said the sanctions were a response to the “extremely Russophobic course taken by the current US Administration, which, in a desperate attempt to maintain American hegemony, has relied, discarding all decency, on the frontal constricting of Russia,” according to CNN.

Other US officials sanctioned by Russia include Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley; CIA Director William Joseph Burns; White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki; National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan; Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh; Samantha Jane Power, administrator of the US Agency for International Development; Adewale Adeyemo, the first deputy minister of finance; and Reta Jo Lewis, the president of the Export-Import Bank.

“At the same time, we do not refuse to maintain official relations if they meet our national interests, and, if necessary, we will solve problems arising from the status of persons who appear on the ‘black list’ in order to organize high-level contacts,” the Russian Foreign Ministry statement said.

Clinton, in response, said on Twitter that she wants to “thank the Russian Academy for this Lifetime Achievement Award.”