Report: In less than a year, Russia has killed more civilians than ISIS

A new report from a United Nations-sanctioned human rights group finds that Russian airstrikes have killed more Syrian civilians than ISIS.

Over a span of 305 days, beginning September 30, 2015 and lasting until July 31, 2016, Russia’s campaign in Syria “has killed no less than 2,704 civilians including 746 children and 514 women.”

By contrast, since ISIS emerged on April 9, 2013, the extremist terror group is responsible for the deaths of “no less than 2,686 civilians including 368 children.”

The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) report includes the names, location, date of death, and other details about the victims.

“We affirm that the bombardment operations mentioned in the report have targeted armless civilians. Therefore, Russian forces have violated the rules of the international human rights law that protect the right to life,” the Syrian Network for Human Rights report stated.

“We explicitly accuse the Russian forces of perpetrating tens of crimes that constitute war crimes.”

The SNHR recommends this case be brought to the International Criminal Court and hold all those involved, including the Russian regime accountable.

