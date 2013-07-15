Russia Is Using Snowden's NSA Leaks To Push For More Control Over The Internet

A cyber security analyst works in a watch and warning centre at a Department of Homeland Security cyber security defence lab at the Idaho National Laboratory, September 30, 2011, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

MOSCOW — Edward J. Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor, fled the United States saying he didn’t want to live in a surveillance state.



But now the Russians are using his very presence here — on Friday Mr. Snowden said he intended to remain in Russia for some time while seeking asylum elsewhere — to push for tighter controls over the Internet.

Two members of Russia’s Parliament have cited Mr. Snowden’s leaks about N.S.A. spying as arguments to compel global Internet companies like Google and Microsoft to comply more closely with Russian rules on personal data storage.

