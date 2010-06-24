Growth Makes Russia And China Look Dirt Cheap

If you take stock markets’ price to earnings ratio and divide it by their expected growth, then interestingly China and Russia, two of the BRICs turn up as the cheapest stock markets based on this PEG (PE/Growth) method. Obviously growth estimates can be wrong, but this at least opens up the debate:



Bespoke:

Below are the PEG ratios for 22 countries around the world. For each country, we use the trailing 12-month P/E ratio for the index shown as well as estimated 2010 GDP growth. As shown, Russia and China have the lowest country PEG ratios at 1.86 and 1.90, respectively. Russia has a very low P/E at 8 and decent estimated GDP growth at 4.3%. China, on the other hand, has a rather high P/E ratio at 19.24, but its GDP growth is also very high at 10.10%. The US is right in the middle of the pack with a PEG of 5.07. Our neighbours to the south rank just above the US with a PEG of 3.85, while our neighbours to the north rank just below the US at 5.67.

(Via Abnormal Returns)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.