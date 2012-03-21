RUSSIA: An Attack On Iran Would Never Stop Their Nuclear Ambitions

Photo: AP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has given a wide-ranging interview with Moscow radio station Kommersant FM.Perhaps key is comments made about Iran (translation via AFP).



“The CIA and other US officials admit they now have no information about the Iranian leadership taking the political decision to produce nuclear weapons,” he said, “But I am almost certain that such a decision will surely be taken after (any) strikes on Iran.”

Lavrov goes on to argue that the threat of military action will only spur other countries in their pursuit of nuclear weapons.

“This happening… around Iran are forcing a lot of Third World countries to pause and realise that if you have a nuclear bomb, no one will really bother you.”

“You might get some light sanctions, but people will always coddle you, they will court you and try to convince you of things,” he said, before pointing to the example of North Korea, which was threatened by the US but developed nuclear weapons anyway, and is now isolated but does not suffer from military threats.

“Scientists of almost all nations… agree that strikes against Iran can slow its nuclear programme. But do away with it, close it, eliminate it — never.”

Lavrov also took a stand on Syria, bemoaning the “fragmentation” of the opposition movement, but he did appear to add that Bashar Assad was “not welcome” in Moscow.

