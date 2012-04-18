Everything You Need To Know About The Booming Russian Internet In 100 Slides

Photo: faberNovel

Russia is now the biggest internet market in Europe by users, and it’s growing extremely fast. Yandex, Russia’s Google, is the biggest European internet company by market cap. This and more means that anyone who cares about the future of technology needs to watch Russia. Luckily faberNovel, a French innovation consulting firm with offices in Russia put together an amazing presentation on the state and future of the Russian internet, which they shared with us. It’s really worth reading.



