Russia introduced a new mayor in a captured Ukrainian city after abducting its elected mayor

A crowd of Ukrainian men stand outside in Melitopol in protest of the abduction of their mayor. Via Reuters

Russians put in place a new mayor in the Ukrainian city of Melitopol, CNN reported.

The city’s democratically elected mayor, Ivan Fedorov, was kidnapped by Russian forces on Friday.

Galina Danilchenko, the city’s acting mayor, was not elected.

Russia installed a new mayor in the Ukrainian city of Melitopol after soldiers kidnapped the city’s democratically elected mayor.

The new mayor, Galina Danilchenko, was introduced as the city’s acting mayor on local TV, CNN reported, citing a statement from the Zaporozhye regional administration website.

In a televised statement posted to Telegram, Danilchenkso said her “main task is to take all necessary steps to get the city back to normal,” CNN reported. She said there are people in Melitopol who are trying to disrupt “the situation and provoke a reaction of bad behavior.”

“I ask you to keep your wits about you and not to give in to these provocations,” Danilchenko said. “I appeal to the deputies, elected by the people, on all levels. Since you were elected by the people, it is your duty to care about the well-being of your citizens.”

Melitopol is located in the southeastern region of Ukraine, about 425 miles (684km) from Kyiv.

Russian forces on Friday kidnapped Melitopol’s mayor, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrainian authorities. Ten armed soldiers were caught on camera walking him away with a plastic bag over his head.

Fedorov was elected by the people of the city, while was installed in place by Russian force.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Fedorov’s abduction “a war crime under the Geneva Conventions and the Additional Protocol that prohibit the taking of civilian hostages during the war.”

“We call on the international community to respond immediately to the abduction of Ivan Fedorov and other civilians, and to increase pressure on Russia to end its barbaric war against the Ukrainian people,” the ministry said in its statement.

Early on into the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Russia said it had captured Melitopol, a claim that Western countries like the United Kingdom dismissed.

Russia said its troops were welcomed into the city and were met with little resistance. British armed forces minister James Heappey said Russian troops were “held up” by “incredible” Ukrainian resistance.