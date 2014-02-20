Russia Suffers Embarrassing Hockey Loss And Fails To Make It To The Gold Medal Match At Home

Getty Images Alexander Ovechkin skates off the ice after losing to Finland in the Sochi Olympics.

Russia lost to Finland 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the Sochi men’s hockey tournament and will not medal for for the third straight Olympics.

Russia took an early 1-0 lead when Ilya Kovalchuk scored just eight minutes into the game. But Finland quickly answered and tied the game 90 seconds later.

Teemu Selanne added a second goal for Finland in the first period and that was all goalie Tuuka Rask would need.

It was fitting end that Russia once again struggled offensively. Alex Ovechkin only scored once in the tournament and that came on the first shift in the first game. Yevgeni Malkin also scored just one goal for Russia.

The loss is a huge embarrassment for Team Russia in their own Winter Olympics and it now appears that the controversial loss to Team USA did indeed have a huge impact.

That loss forced Team Russia to play on back-to-back days and they were clearly outplayed by the well-rested team from Finland.

Russia has now failed to reach the semifinals in two straight Olympics. Russia won a medal in 12 of 13 Winter Olympics men’s ice hockey tournaments, including eight gold medals, from 1956 through 2002.

