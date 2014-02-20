The 8 Saddest Photos From Russia's Olympic Hockey Disaster

Tony Manfred

The Russian Olympic hockey team lost to Finland in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

With a stacked team and the advantage of home ice, the Sochi Olympics were supposed to be Russia’s return to the top of the international hockey world.

They finished the tournament with one win, one shootout win, one loss, and one shootout loss.

The Russian fans both inside and outside the arena were heartbroken.

Brutal:

Sad russia hockey fans1AP
Sad russia hockey fans3AP
Sad russia hockey fans8REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sad russia hockey fans7REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Sad russia hockey fans6REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sad russia hockey fans5REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Sad russia hockey fans4AP
Sad russia hockey fans2AP

