The 8 Saddest Photos From Russia's Olympic Hockey Disaster

The Russian Olympic hockey team lost to Finland in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

With a stacked team and the advantage of home ice, the Sochi Olympics were supposed to be Russia’s return to the top of the international hockey world.

They finished the tournament with one win, one shootout win, one loss, and one shootout loss.

The Russian fans both inside and outside the arena were heartbroken.

Brutal:

