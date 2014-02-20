Russia's Hockey Coach Gives Amazing Postgame Interview: 'Eat Me Alive Right Now'

After his team crashed out of the Olympic men’s hockey tournament in a quarterfinal loss to Finland, Russian coach Zinetula Bilyaletdinov had a fantastic exchange with a Russian reporter.

Bilyaletdinov urged the media to eat him alive, and joked that he could no longer coach the team because he has been eaten.

Anton Troivanovski of the Wall Street Journal translated the exchange:

Reporter: What future, if any, do you see for your own work and for your coaching staff? Because, you know, your predecessor was eaten alive after the Olympics — Bilyaletdinov: Well then, eat me alive right now — Reporter: No, I mean — Bilyaletdinov: Eat me, and I won’t be here anymore. Reporter: But we have the world championship coming up! Bilyaletdinov: Well then, there will be a different coach because I won’t exist any more, since you will have eaten me. Reporter: But you’re staying, aren’t you? Bilyaletdinov: Yes, I will remain living.

Amazing.

