Russia Has Charged An Australian Man With Piracy Along With 29 Other Greenpeace Activists

The Greenpeace ship the Arctic Sunrise blockades the Faslane naval base which is the home of the UK’s nuclear deterrent February 23, 2007 in Helensburgh, Scotland.

An Australian man who participated in a Greenpeace protest at an Arctic oil well has been charged with piracy by prosecutors in Russia.

Along with 29 co-accused, Colin Russel — a Tasmanian — is facing between 10 and 15 years in prison under Russian law, according to The ABC.

The group scaled an oil platform on 18 September to protest drilling in the Arctic. Russian border authorities then landed on the Greenpeace ship the Arctic Sunrise and arrested them.

The 30 protesters have been held in custody since then.

Read more at ABC News.

