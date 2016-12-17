Russia responds to reports it hacked US election: Prove it

The Kremlin says the US either should “stop” talking about the election hacking it accuses Russia of committing, or “produce some proof.”

A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed that sentiment Friday, according to a Russian state news agency.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was “indecent” of the US to “groundlessly” accuse Russia of intervening in the election via hacking political operatives and organisations.

“They should either stop talking about that or produce some proof at last,” Peskov reportedly said. “Otherwise it all begins to look unseemly.”

During an interview with NPR on Thursday, President Barack Obama promised retaliatory action against Russia following the recent public revelations that US intelligence tied the election-related hacking to senior Russian officials. The CIA has assessed that Russia intervened in the US election process to try to tip the scales toward President-elect Donald Trump, though other agencies haven’t gone as far in their assessments.

“I think there is no doubt that when any foreign government tries to impact the integrity of our elections that we need to take action and we will at a time and place of our own choosing,” he said.

Although there have been calls on both sides of the aisle for further investigation into Russia’s role in election-related hacking, Trump has repeatedly brushed off accusations and sought to sow doubt about the veracity of the intelligence.

