Russia Grants Snowden A 3-Year Residency Permit

Russia has given Edward Snowden a three-year residency permit, according to his Moscow lawyer Anatoly Kucherena.

“The decision on the application has been taken and therefore starting Aug. 1 2014 Edward Snowden has received a three-year residential permit,” Kucherena said.

The former CIA technician and NSA systems administrator arrived in Russia on June 23, 2013, on a flight from Hong Kong.

The 31-year-old had previously flown to the Special Administrative Region of China on May 20 from Hawaii with an estimated 1.7 million NSA documents.

After staying off the grid from May 20 to June 1, Snowden gave an estimated 200,000 documents to American journalists he met in Hong Kong.

“A foreign citizen, who got a residence permit, will certainly be able to apply for citizenship [in five years],” Kucherena said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.