Russia Gives 15-Year-Old Figure Skating Prodigy A Mercedes And A Personal Driver After The Olympics

Every Russian Olympic medalist has received a free Mercedes-Benz after the country’s most successful Olympics ever.

That even includes Yulia Lipnitskaya, the 15-year-old figure skating prodigy who burst onto the scene in the team event. Yulia also got a personal driver because she’s not old enough to have her licence yet, the AP reports.

Russia had its biggest medal haul in history, topping the medal count 33 total medals and 13 golds.

At a ceremony in Moscow on Wednesday, the medalists got their new wheels — which came on top of cash prize money that Russian athletes get for winning medals. Gold medalists get $US120,000 in cash, silver medalists get $US76,000, and bronze medalists get $US52,000, according to R-Sport.

40-five cars were given out in total, the Moscow Times reports.

Prime minister Dimitry Medvedev was on hand:

Adelina Sotnikova, the gold medal winner in figure skating:

