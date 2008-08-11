Russia-Georgia War Still Not Causing Major Oil Market Disruptions

The oil markets continue to largely ignore the Russian-Georgian conflict as oil is up barely a dollar and sits just above $116.



Exports are being disrupted from the region, a key transit route for oil and gas from the Caspian. However, it appears traders are now more concerned with global economic weakness.

See Also:

Oil To $116: Traders Yawn at Georgia-Russia War

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.