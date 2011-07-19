Russia May Be The Real Winner Of The Post-Fukushima Nuclear Backlash

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

With Germany announcing it’s phaseout of nuclear power by 2022, Russia is working to fill the void, reports Reuters.Today Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is heading to Germany to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel, and gas is high on the agenda.



In a statement released before the meeting, the Kremlin said “Germany’s decision to close its nuclear industry by 2022 opens up new (energy) partnership opportunities … including increasing Russian gas deliveries using the capacity of the Nord Stream pipeline.”

Gazprom, Russia’s official gas monopoly, is the largest gas company in the world. Russia has been accused in the past of using the company for political influence.

