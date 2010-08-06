Uh-Oh: Russia Fires Threatening Nuclear Reactors And Chernobyl Site

Photo: AP

The wildfires ravaging Russia at the moment are causing more than a spike in wheat prices.Now the fires are threatening the area of Russia where the Chernobyl disaster occurred, according to Reuters. The fires could release dangerous particles left over from the radioactive disaster at Chernobyl.



Those particles could spread throughout the air and potentially threaten areas around the fires.

Russian soldiers are also currently defending one of the country’s nuclear research facilities from the fires.

Check out more photos of the fires ravaging Russia >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.