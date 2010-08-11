Fears Grow In Russia That Fires Are Emitting Radioactive Smoke

We wonder what this is going to do to global wheat prices.



According to The New York Times, fears are growing in Russia that the wildfires ravaging the nation, killing the wheat crop, and causing Moscow to choke on smog may now be emitting radioactive smoke, as the fires burn remnant fallout material from Chernobyl.

The claims are being made most loudly by Greenpeace Russia — certainly a reason to discount them a bit — but it seems clear that the fires are burning in areas where radioactive matter is known to exist.

The response from Russia chief sanitary doctor is not wildly encouraging: “There is no need to sow panic… Everything is fine.”

Meanwhile in Moscow, the mortality rate jumps.

Click here for pictures of the dense smog that has paralysed Moscow >

